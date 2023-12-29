Manipur has witnessed the detention of 248 individuals across various districts of the state. The crackdown comes as part of an extensive effort by authorities to curb violations and ensure public safety.

The movement of essential items has been a focal point in this operation, with 258 vehicles navigating NH-37 and 221 vehicles along NH-2, all transporting crucial goods. To guarantee the smooth flow of these essential items, strict security measures have been implemented, particularly in vulnerable locations. Security convoys have been deployed in sensitive stretches to safeguard vehicles and maintain a secure environment.

A comprehensive strategy has been employed with the installation of 142 Nakas/Checkpoints across different districts of Manipur, spanning both the hill and valley regions.