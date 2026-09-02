Manipur: 25 more houses torched in Kangpokpi’s Tiporam village

At least 25 more houses were allegedly set ablaze by unidentified miscreants in Tiporam village under Chalwa police station in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district, officials said on September 2, a day after 10 houses were reportedly burnt in three nearby villages.

The latest incident comes amid a fresh cycle of violence in the area, with armed miscreants reportedly attacking three Liangmai Naga villages — Tapon Khullen, Tapon Khunou and Makui Tiporam — on Tuesday. The attacks were followed by gunfire, during which at least 10 houses were set on fire and a village church pastor sustained bullet injuries, officials said.

A Tiporam resident, speaking on condition of anonymity, said five houses were allegedly burnt on Tuesday and armed men had threatened to torch more houses. "Today, 25 houses were set ablaze and the miscreants subsequently left the area," the resident said.

Of the 25 houses allegedly burnt on Wednesday, five belonged to members of the Nepali community, the resident claimed.

Residents said villagers from Tiporam had earlier been evacuated to Makui following the violence. They reportedly returned to the village on Tuesday but were allegedly fired upon, prompting them to seek shelter again at a relief centre in Makui.

Tiporam and Makui are located around 15 km apart.

Residents further alleged that security forces were informed about the burning of houses but no action had been taken until Wednesday.

The incidents have added to the growing tensions between communities in the area. According to reports, 17 people belonging to the Kuki-Zo and Naga communities have been killed in separate incidents since May 13.

The August 27 ambush in the area left four Naga civilians dead, while three Kuki civilians were killed in an August 31 attack along the Imphal-Tamenglong road in Kangpokpi and Tamenglong districts, according to reports.

Despite a series of attacks and retaliatory incidents, no group has officially claimed responsibility for the violence.