Fresh violence broke out in Gamgiphai, Kangpokpi district, when a Manipur State Transport (MST) bus traveling along the Imphal-Kangpokpi-Senapati route, as part of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's directive of 'free movement' came under attack by a mob pelting stones.

The violent clashes resulted in injuries on both sides. 27 security personnel sustained injuries, including two in critical condition, due to heavy stone pelting, catapult attacks, and gunfire from the mob. Despite severe provocation, security forces exercised maximum restraint, using minimum force to restore order.

Security forces deployed in the area responded by using tear gas and minimum force to disperse the unruly crowd.

The protests escalated further as roadblocks were set up at multiple points along National Highway-2, with demonstrators, including women and children, using felled trees, large boulders, and burning tyres to obstruct the movement of both the bus and security forces. Amidst the chaos, armed miscreants within the crowd reportedly opened fire at the security personnel, prompting retaliatory action by the forces.

Meanwhile, 16 protesters were injured, and one succumbed to injuries during the confrontation. Additionally, two security force vehicles were set ablaze by the mob.