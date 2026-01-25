Manipur: 3 active cadres including one extortionist arrested, incriminating objects seized

Security forces in Manipur on January 24 arrested three active cadres belonging to two banned insurgent outfits from different parts of the state, officials said.

Two active members of the proscribed People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (Progressive) [PREPAK(PRO)] were apprehended from the SL Zoungam area under Machi Police Station in Tengnoupal district. The arrested individuals have been identified as Moirangthem Tondonba Singh (20), also known as Tonsenba, a self-styled corporal of PREPAK(PRO) and a resident of Heirok Part II, Devi Mandop Leikai in Thoubal district, and Laikhuram Yaiphaba Singh (23), alias Yaikhunba, a resident of Phaknung Makha Leikai in Imphal East district.

In a separate operation conducted on the same day, security personnel arrested an active cadre of the Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP–Taibanganba faction) from the Kekrupat area under Imphal Police Station in Imphal West district. The arrested militant has been identified as Salam Bishapati Singh (39), also known as Kebo, a resident of Haobam Marak Ngangom Leikai in Imphal West district.

Officials said the KCP cadre was allegedly involved in extortion activities. A mobile phone was seized from his possession during the operation. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the extent of their involvement in militant and unlawful activities, police added.