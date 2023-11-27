In continued search operations conducted across the state, Manipur Police on November 26 dismantled bunkers and area domination conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state.

The search operations were conducted in Kakching, Bishnupur, Tamenglong, Jiribam, Imphal West, Thoubal, Tengnoupal districts of the state. Additionally, naka checking was conducted and three bunkers destroyed at Phaitol village under Tamenglong district.

A total of 137 checkpoints were installed in different districts of Manipur. Additionally, 221 persons were detained both in the hill and the valley by Manipur police in connection with violations in different districts of the state.

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