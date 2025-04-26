Three individuals, including two police constables, have been arrested in connection with a firing incident that took place near a CRPF camp in Churachandpur district, according to an official statement.



The incident occurred on Thursday when shots were fired from a white vehicle near the CRPF camp located close to the old DC Guest House and Churachandpur Medical College. In response, CRPF personnel on duty fired a single round into the air as a deterrent.



Following the firing, the car fled the scene. A case was promptly registered, and an investigation was launched under the supervision of Churachandpur Superintendent of Police Prakhar Pandey.



Security forces reviewed CCTV footage and gathered information from ground intelligence sources to trace the vehicle, leading to the arrest of one suspect. Subsequent interrogation revealed the involvement of two police constables, who were later taken into custody.



The firearm used during the incident was also recovered, officials confirmed.

Authorities have tightened security in the area while further investigations are underway.