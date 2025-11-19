Manipur: 3 insurgent cadres arrested in coordinated security operations across the state

In a series of coordinated counter-insurgency operations, security forces and Manipur Police apprehended three active cadres belonging to different proscribed groups from multiple locations across Bishnupur and Imphal West districts on Tuesday, November 18.



In the first operation, security forces arrested an active cadre of the KCP (Nongdrenkhomba) faction from a rented house at the Langol Housing Complex under Lamphel Police Station, Imphal West. The individual has been identified as Ningthoujam Jiten Singh, alias Yaimaba and Chaiba (45), a resident of Keirenphabi Mamang Leikai in Bishnupur district. One mobile handset and an Aadhaar card were seized from his possession.



In a separate action, another team arrested an active member of the PLA/RPF from his residence at Keibul Awang Thana Leirak under Keibul Lamjao Police Station in Bishnupur district. The cadre has been identified as Wangkhem Malangba Meitei (26).



Meanwhile, Manipur Police arrested a third active cadre of the RPF/PLA from Malom Makha Leikai under Nambol Police Station, Bishnupur. The accused, identified as Maibam Manishwar Singh (53) of Wabagai Mayai Leikai in Kakching district, was found in possession of multiple incriminating items. Recovered materials include three mobile phones, one Aadhaar card, one four-wheeler, and cash amounting to Rs 3,25,000.