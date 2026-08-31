Manipur: 3 killed, 4 injured after suspected NSCN-IM, ZUF-K cadres attack Kangpokpi village

Three villagers, including one man and two women, were killed and four others injured after suspected cadres of the NSCN-IM and ZUF-K allegedly attacked N Teikhang Kuki village in Manipur's Kangpokpi district on Monday, August 31, local sources said.

The attack reportedly took place around 9.30 am under T Waichong sub-division, when armed assailants allegedly opened fire on civilians and set several houses ablaze, according to the sources.

The deceased were identified as Lamtinthang, who was reportedly shot dead during the assault, Neichin, wife of Tongpao, and Hoineineng, wife of Thanggoulen.

The number of injured has risen to four following the attack. Among those injured, Seilun reportedly sustained a bullet wound to his thigh, while Nemneichong was also injured in the firing. The identities and condition of the other two injured persons were not immediately available.

Several houses were reportedly set ablaze, forcing residents to flee the area amid gunfire.

The attack has heightened fear among residents of the Twilang-IT Road corridor, which has witnessed a series of violent incidents in recent weeks.

Residents have expressed concern over the security of villages along the strategic road corridor, alleging that repeated armed attacks and arson have disrupted movement and access to essential supplies and healthcare.

The latest incident has further intensified concerns over the escalating violence in the region and the vulnerability of civilians living in remote settlements.