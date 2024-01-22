In a bid to gauge the current scenario in Manipur, a three-member special team from the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spearheaded by advisor AK Mishra landed in Imphal on January 22 at approximately 5:45 pm.

The purpose of the visit is to assess the prevailing situation in the region and ensure a firsthand understanding of the ground realities.

This is a developing story. Further details will be updated.