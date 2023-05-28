Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced on May 28 that the state's security forces have achieved considerable success in retaliatory and defensive operations against terrorist groups. These armed militants, who have been employing sophisticated weapons to target innocent civilians, have faced a major setback, with approximately 30 terrorists eliminated in various areas. Furthermore, a few individuals involved in these acts of terror have been apprehended by the security forces.

Clashes have broken out between armed groups and security forces at over half a dozen places across Manipur on May 27 . The latest clashes began after army commenced coming operations to de-arm communities in order to bring peace.

Chief Minister N Biren Singh claimed that the latest round of clashes were not between rival communities but between Kuki militants and Security forces.

In a press briefing held at the Darbar Hall, Chief Minister's Secretariat, N. Biren Singh expressed strong condemnation for the recent attacks on unarmed civilians in the peripheral areas of valley districts. The Chief Minister assured the public that the government is deeply saddened by the casualties and is committed to taking all necessary steps to restore normalcy.

Singh highlighted the surge in violent attacks on civilian houses, which appeared to be well-planned and simultaneous, emphasizing the need to address these incidents. He emphasized that the attacks, particularly during the presence of Minister of State Nityanand Rai and ongoing peace missions, aimed to disrupt peace and harmony in the State.

Addressing the diverse communities residing in Manipur, Singh emphasized that those attempting to divide the State and disrupt peaceful coexistence are enemies of all 34 communities. He assured the public that the government will face every challenge and protect the integrity of Manipur.

Asserting that the current situation poses a clear challenge to the State and its unity, Singh called on all 34 communities to trust and have faith in the government. He emphasized the government's commitment to prevent the disintegration of Manipur and eradicate armed terrorists from the State.

Singh reassured the public that the government is fully prepared to tackle challenges to the State's territorial integrity and any threats to the lives and properties of its people. He acknowledged the bravery and preparedness of the State's security forces, who are well-trained and well-equipped.

Appealing to the civilian population, Singh urged all communities to refrain from participating in agitations and impeding the movement of commandos and security forces. He requested the people's support, prayers, and encouragement for the dedicated forces who are working diligently to protect the State.

The Chief Minister informed that vulnerable areas have been identified and operations are being conducted by the State police to combat the terrorist groups. He noted that in retaliatory and defensive operations, approximately 30 terrorists have been neutralized, and a few have been apprehended by security forces.

The press briefing was attended by several cabinet ministers, including Thongam Biswajit Singh, Yumnam Khemchand Singh, Govindas Konthoujam Singh, Awangbou Newmai, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh, Leishangthem Susindro Meitei, Thounaojam Basanta Singh, and Kashim Vashum.