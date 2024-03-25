In an effort to maintain security and ensure the smooth movement of essential goods, Manipur has implemented extensive search operations and rigorous naka checking across the state.

Amidst heightened tensions, officials have reported the successful movement of 296 vehicles along NH-37 and 187 vehicles along NH-2, all laden with essential items. These efforts have been bolstered by the deployment of security convoys in sensitive areas, guaranteeing the free and safe passage of vehicles.

In a bid to fortify security measures, a total of 130 nakas/checkpoints have been strategically installed across various districts of Manipur. These checkpoints serve as crucial hubs for thorough inspections and security screenings, aiming to thwart any potential threats to public safety.

The vigilance of law enforcement has resulted in the detention of 342 individuals across different districts of the state.