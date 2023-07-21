In the early hours of July 21, a magnitude 3.5 earthquake jolted Manipur's Ukhrul. According to the National Center for Seismology (NCS), the earthquake occurred at 5.01 am local time, at a depth of 20 kilometers, with its epicenter located at Lat 24.99 and Long 94.21 in Ukhrul, Manipur.

"Earthquake of Magnitude: 3.5, Occurred on 21-07-2023, 05:01:46 IST, Lat: 24.99 & Long: 94.21, Depth: 20 Km, Location: Ukhrul, Manipur, India." , NCS tweeted.

There have been no reports of casualties or damages resulting from the Ukhrul earthquake at the time of reporting.

Prior to the Ukhrul earthquake, Rajasthan's capital, Jaipur, also experienced a series of seismic events. In a span of half an hour on the same day, three earthquakes were felt in the city.

The earthquake in Jaipur measured a magnitude of 3.4 and occurred around 4.25 am local time, with a depth of 10 kilometers, as per the National Center for Seismology (NCS) report. The preceding quake, measuring 4.4 in magnitude, struck at 4.09 am at a depth of 10 kilometers. Shortly after, a magnitude 3.1 earthquake hit at 4.22 am, with a depth of 5 kilometers.