Manipur: 35-year-old man arrested with 785 grams of suspected brown sugar in Churachandpur

Churachandpur Police arrested a 35-year-old man in Manipur’s Churachandpur district on October 7 and seized around 785 grams of suspected brown sugar packed in 60 soap cases from his possession, along with a Pulsar motorcycle, police said.

The accused was identified as Ngamkhojang Kipgen, son of Jangmang Kipgen of Tuidam Village in Churachandpur. He is currently residing at Lhangnem Village.

According to police, a team from Churachandpur Police Station apprehended Kipgen from Misao Lhahvom Village under the jurisdiction of Churachandpur Police Station.

During the operation, police recovered 60 soap cases containing a substance suspected to be brown sugar. The total weight of the seized substance was approximately 785 grams.

A Pulsar motorcycle was also seized from his possession, police said.

The accused and the seized items have been taken into custody as further legal proceedings are initiated. The exact nature and composition of the seized substance will be established through forensic examination.