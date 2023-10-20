A huge cache of arms and ammunition and other equipment were seized by a combined team of district commando Imphal East, Sagolmang police station and columns of 2/8 Gurkha Regiment in Manipur on October 19.

Search operations were conducted in the vulnerable areas of Kakching, Bishnupur and Churachandpur districts in Manipur where a huge cache of arms, ammunitions were recovered from Waken, Shantipur and Khamenlok ridges under Sagolmang Police Station.

A total of 36 arms were recovered which included sophisticated weapons such as AK-47/56, improvised rifle, carbine machine guns, lathode launchers and revolver.

Additionally, ammunitions and explosives (1615 numbers) consisting of INSAS Rifle, hand grenade, detonator, local made pistol were also seized. A total of 132 numbers of equipment were also recovered during the search operation.

Search operations continue in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the state which has witnessed violent incidents since May 3, 2023.

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