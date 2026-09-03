Manipur: 36,000 IDPs resettled, govt continues aid to 59,000 displaced persons

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh on September 3 said 36,000 internally displaced persons (IDPs) have been resettled out of around 60,000 people displaced by the ethnic conflict that began in May 2023.

Replying to a short-duration discussion moved by Congress MLA Th Lokeshwar Singh in the state Assembly, Khemchand said around 24,000 IDPs are still living in relief camps across Manipur. He credited the collective efforts and support of MLAs for the progress made in the resettlement process.

The Chief Minister said displaced people from both the hills and the valley share the same desire to return home and live in peace. During his visits to relief camps and conflict-affected areas, he said he had interacted with people from different communities and found that their common aspiration was to return to their respective homes.

Khemchand said he had last month held discussions with representatives of six to seven joint associations of IDPs to explore ways to provide further assistance and facilitate their resettlement.

Despite 36,000 people having returned home, the government is continuing to provide financial assistance to around 59,000 of the 60,000 displaced persons. The Chief Minister said many of those who have returned continue to face livelihood and income-related difficulties, prompting the government to extend monthly financial support to them.

He stressed that financial assistance alone cannot address the impact of a conflict that has continued for three years, noting that the prolonged crisis has also caused mental trauma among affected people. The Health Department is taking steps to help address the psychological impact of the conflict, he said.

The Chief Minister said he was also consulting the Planning Department on further measures for rehabilitation and livelihood support. He cited initiatives such as labour cards issued through the Labour Department as one possible avenue for extending assistance and creating employment opportunities.

Khemchand said the government was open to suggestions from all quarters and urged that the issue of displaced persons be addressed without political considerations.

On restoring connectivity and economic activity, he said the Imphal-Dimapur-Guwahati bus service had resumed successfully and the government was working towards reopening the Moreh trade route.

Identifying the trust deficit between communities as the biggest challenge, the Chief Minister assured the Assembly that the government was working to rebuild trust and create conditions conducive to the return of normalcy, resettlement and restoration of economic and social activities in the state.



