Altogether 37 cadres, including the leader of the Chin Kuki Liberation Army/Organization (CKLA), laid down their arms and ammunition in a homecoming ceremony held at the 1st Manipur Rifle Banquet Hall.

According to reports, the cadres and leader of the CKLA laid down their arms before Chief Minister N Biren Singh in the presence of his Council of Ministers; DGP, Manipur Police and other high-rank officers.

Along with CKLA one cadre of Prepak (PRO), militants have also surrendered.

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The surrendered weapons of the 37 CKLA cadres and prepak include 12 arms (four AK series rifles, one .22 rifle, one 303 rifles, one single barrel, one carbine, four pistols), two hand grenades, and 540 assorted ammunition.

Under the Revised Scheme for Surrender-Cum Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East States, 2018 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.

Rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres include a one-time financial grant of Rs 4 lakh to each surrenderee, which is to be kept in a bank in their names as a fixed deposit for a period of three years, monthly stipends of Rs 6000 per person and incentives for surrendered weapons.

The surrenderees will stay in a rehabilitation camp for three years.