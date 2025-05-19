In a continued effort to maintain peace and order in Manipur, security forces carried out extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the vulnerable and fringe areas of both the hill and valley districts. The operations are part of a proactive strategy aimed at curbing unrest and ensuring civilian safety amid recent tensions.



According to official sources, the movement of 372 vehicles transporting essential commodities along National Highway 2 was successfully facilitated under tight security supervision. In light of potential threats along sensitive stretches, security convoys were deployed to guarantee the uninterrupted and safe passage of these vehicles. Authorities emphasized that stringent security measures have been adopted across all high-risk zones.





To bolster surveillance and law enforcement efforts, a total of 110 security Nakas and checkpoints have been established throughout various districts. These checkpoints serve as critical monitoring nodes, especially in areas prone to instability. Notably, no individuals were detained during these security inspections, underscoring a stable law and order situation during the period under review.