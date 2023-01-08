Manipur State Film Development Society (MSFDS) Palace Complex at Imphal East was overcrowded with people across age groups on January 8 just to enjoy a digital version of celluloid film “Yairipok Thambalnu”.

“Yairipok Thambalnu” produced way back in the year 1984 in a black and white celluloid format. The digital format revived senses and mood like it once did 38 years ago, moviegoers said.

The digitisation of Yairipok Thambalnu was done under the world’s largest film preservation exercise called the National Film Heritage Mission of the ministry of Information and Broadcasting, government of India and executed by the National Film Archive of India as the implementing agency.

Recognising their role played in movie, most of the crew members who are still alive were honoured before screening the movie.

As this film directed by renowned filmmaker and lyricist Laimayum Banka Sharma was scheduled to be screened only for one day in two slots, many didn’t get tickets. Those who came out after watching movie highly appreciated whosoever concerned involved in archiving the movie in digital format.

“Getting an opportunity to watch this old movie is an immense pleasure for me. I have been longing to watch this movie as I heard of it very often even though it was produced before was born. My parents always narrated the story of this movie earlier,” Nina, 28 years old from Imphal East told to India Today NE. She also expressed her wishes of converting more Manipuri celluloid film into digital format.

Playback singer of the film, Chongtham Kamala Devi who is in her 80s said to India Today NE that reviving of the famed celluloid Manipuri movie Yairipok Thambalnu by converting into digital format is big opportunity of the state. This will provide an opportunity to young generation in letting them know about Manipuri society in those days. On top of that, it can also help to preserve this film produced way back in 1980s with many difficulties due to absence of well-equipped technology.

She said that the movie has showcased many traditional, cultural and religious practices which are no longer exist. Another important message that was conveyed is courage and sacrificing spirit of a lady portrait in the film as heroine.

"I hope with this movie young generation will surely get the chance to see some of the dying culture and tradition of state. Youth should learn those important messages given in the film," she stated.

It may be mentioned that “Yairipok Thambalnu” is a Manipuri cinema based on real story of a lady called Thambalnu from Yairipok under Andro district. The story shows the courage and ability of “Thambalnu” to sacrifice her life for society leaving her loved ones.

The main role of the movie was played by Birbabu, Hemabati, Nilbir, Ravindra and Keshoram.