Manipur: 4 active militants arrested, arms and explosives recovered in separate operations

Security forces and Manipur Police arrested four active cadres of different militant outfits and apprehended an alleged arms dealer in separate operations across the state on August 1, officials said.

In Imphal West district, security forces arrested an active cadre of the Revolutionary People’s Front/People’s Liberation Army (RPF/PLA), identified as Wahengbam Mayday Singh alias Loya (24), from his residence at Awangkhunou Lamkhai under Patsoi police station.

In another operation, Manipur Police arrested another active RPF/PLA cadre, Ngangbam Nanao Singh (41), from his residence at Wangoo Ahallup Sanasam Leikai under Kumbi police station in Bishnupur district.

Security forces also arrested an active cadre of the NSCN (K) along National Highway-37 under Kaimai police station in Tamenglong district.

The arrested individual was identified as Lungthaukhon Panmei (32), a resident of Oinamlong village in Tamenglong district.

Security personnel recovered a Baofeng handset, 13 receipt memos bearing the name of the “Government of Republic of Nagaland”, seven tokens carrying the same seal and Rs 2,800 in cash from his possession.

In a separate operation in Imphal East district, security forces arrested Laishram Lakpati Singh (56) from Khongman Zone-III and recovered a No. 36 hand grenade and 10 rounds of 9mm ammunition from his possession.

Officials alleged that Singh was involved in the illegal procurement and sale of arms, ammunition and explosives.

Meanwhile, security forces recovered a cache of arms, ammunition, communication equipment and explosives during a search operation in a forest area between Border Pillars 72 and 73 under Moreh police station in Tengnoupal district.

The recovered items included a 9mm pistol, a double-barrel gun, six radio sets and two hand grenades.

Security forces also recovered six improvised explosive devices (IEDs), which were destroyed at the site following standard safety procedures.

Further investigation into the arrests and recoveries is underway.