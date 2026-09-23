Manipur: 4000 Join CCPUR Half Marathon in Churachandpur to promote peace, fitness and sports

Around 4,000 people participated in the CCPUR Half Marathon 2026 in Churachandpur, Manipur organised by the 58 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) in collaboration with the Sports Authority of India (SAI), with a focus on promoting peace, harmony, fitness and a drug-free lifestyle among the youth.

The event aimed to encourage sportsmanship, healthy living and greater community participation, while providing young people with opportunities to engage in physical and sporting activities.

Churachandpur Deputy Commissioner Krishna Kumar appreciated the initiative taken by the CRPF and urged young people to promote peace and unity and stay away from drugs.

“My appreciation goes to the entire team of the CRPF battalion for taking such an initiative. To the youth, I would like to say: be a beacon of good hope, believe in peace and unity, and stay away from drugs,” Kumar said.

Commandant of the 58 Battalion CRPF, Suraj Phogat, said the marathon was organised to convey a message of peace and harmony in the area and provide young people with avenues to engage in sports.

He said sporting activities can help keep the youth engaged and prevent them from being diverted towards unhealthy or harmful activities.

“We believe that people out here are more interested in sports activities. Unless you engage the youth in such physical activities, they get diverted,” Phogat said.

Phogat said the participation of around 4,000 people was encouraging and expressed hope that future editions of the event would attract more than 10,000 participants.

He also said the CRPF plans to organise other sporting activities in the area, including football and volleyball, as part of its efforts to expand community engagement through sports.