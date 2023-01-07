As many as 43 cadres of nine different proscribed outfit lay down weapon and come to mainstream

The outfits are KYKL, UNLF, PLA, PREPAK, KCP, KCP(N), KCO(PWG), NSCN(U) and PREPAK (PRO).

The 43 cadres laid down arms before the Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh

The 43 cadres of different UG groups include 13 KYKL, 05 PLA/RPF, 05 KCP(N), 11 KCP(PWG), 05 UNLF, 01 PREPAK 02 PREPAK(PRO) and 01 NSCN(U)

The surrendered weapons include 19 arms (13 pistols, 01 (9mm SMG), 02 AK series, 01 (12 mm) bore Gun, 01 muzzle loaded gun, 01 hand gun), 17 hand grenade, 05 hand held sets, 01 Kenwood set. 09 PEK, 05 IED & 209 ammunitions.

Under the Revised scheme for Surrender-Cum-Rehabilitation of Militants in the North East State, 2018 of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, rehabilitation benefits given to the surrendered cadres include a one time financial grant of Rs.4 lakh to each surrendered, which is to be kept in a bank in their names as fixed