Manipur: 5 including KCP (MFL) cadre arrested in connection with possession of arms, extortion activities

Security forces in Manipur have apprehended several individuals allegedly linked to militant outfits and criminal gangs in separate operations carried out across Imphal East and West districts on July 28 and 29.

On July 28, security personnel arrested Md. Samir Khan alias Inao (45) from Kairang Umang Mayai Leikai under Heingang Police Station, Imphal East. Khan is reportedly a gang member of a criminal group known as ‘Ningolmacha’. The following items were recovered from his possession:

One .32 calibre pistol (without magazine)

One 9mm pistol magazine

One .32 calibre ammunition

Two rounds of 9mm ammunition

One mobile phone

In a separate operation on the same day, another individual identified as Thiyam Boynao Singh (47), an active cadre of the proscribed outfit Kangleipak Communist Party (People’s War Group) [KCP (PWG)], was arrested from Haokip Veng near the Mahabali River bank in Imphal East. One Aadhaar card was recovered from him during the arrest.

Continuing the clampdown on insurgency and extortion networks, security forces conducted a coordinated combing and cordon-and-search operation on July 29, leading to the arrest of two active cadres of the KCP (Military & Foreign Liaison) faction—KCP (MFL). The arrested individuals have been identified as:

Khaidem Nongpoknganba Singh of Lamlai Mayai Leikai, Imphal East—apprehended from Nongada Awang Leikai under Lamlai PS. He is believed to be involved in the firing incident that occurred on the night of July 10 at Napet Palli village, as well as in the concealment and transportation of arms for the banned group.

Thounaojam Ashokumar Singh of Leiphrakpam Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district—arrested based on disclosures made by Nongpoknganba, from Langthabal Kunja under Singjamei PS in Imphal West.

Items recovered from the duo include:

One 9mm pistol with magazine

Two mobile handsets

A wallet containing ₹510

One Aadhaar card

Security forces have intensified anti-extortion and anti-militancy operations across the region to neutralize threats posed by underground outfits and organized crime syndicates. Authorities have reiterated their commitment to ensure the safety and security of citizens by rooting out such elements through targeted intelligence-based action.