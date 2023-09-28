At least 5 sophisticated weapons, 7 improvised mortars and war like stores were recovered during joint combing operations by Assam Rifles and Manipur Police in violence-affected Manipur.

The joint team during the search operation recovered one country made automatic rifle, two carbine machine guns, one 9mm pistol, one single barrel rifle, seven improvised mortars and war like stores in general area of Bijang village under Churachandpur district in Manipur on September 25.

Meanwhile, the situation continues to be volatile after protests broke out in the state over the death of two missing students.

The student community united in their demand for justice over the death of the two students, resulting in as many as 150 students being injured and subsequently admitted to different hospitals after their protests turned violent on September 27.

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh has urged the people to maintain peace while assuring justice to the two students who were brutally killed by miscreants.



Also read : Manipur violence: Student protests leave 150 injured, hospitalised