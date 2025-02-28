50 acres of illegal poppy plants were eradicated in an operation carried out in the river banks of Ethoi, located at Kangpokpi's Somphung village.

A joint team consisting of Kangpokpi District Police, CRPF, Forest Division Kangpokpi, and SDC Saikul Block, launched the operation in Somphung village, Lhungtin Sub-Division in Kangpokpi, on February 27.

During the operation, approximately 50 acres of illegal poppy plants were destroyed. The drive was part of ongoing efforts by local authorities to curb the cultivation of poppy across the state.

The action highlights the commitment of various law enforcement agencies to tackle illegal drug cultivation and ensure the safety and well-being of the community.

Earlier this week, security forces and the Forest Division of Kangpokpi, under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), dismantled extensive illegal poppy plantations in the hill ranges of Naphai, Manipur.

Approximately 35 acres of illicit poppy cultivation, with an estimated market value of Rs 3.90 crore, were eradicated.