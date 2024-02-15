A collaborative team comprising Manipur Police, the 6th Manipur Rifles (MR) and the Forest Department successfully carried out the eradication of approximately 50 acres of illicit poppy plantation near the Indo-Myanmar border.

The drive was conducted at the Khamasom hill range near the Indo-Myanmar border.

Taking to the X handle, Manipur CM wrote, "Commendable effort by Manipur Police team Ukhrul, 6th MR, and Forest Department in conducting the poppy destruction drive at Khamasom hill range near the Indo-Myanmar border. The eradication of approximately 50 acres of poppy-cultivated areas is a significant step in our fight against drug trafficking and illegal narcotics production. This collaborative effort showcases our determination to uphold law and order and protect our communities from the scourge of drug abuse. Let us continue to work together to build a safer and drug-free society for our future generations."

Commendable effort by Manipur Police team Ukhrul, 6th MR, and Forest Department in conducting the poppy destruction drive at Khamasom hill range near the Indo-Myanmar border.



The eradication of approximately 50 acres of poppy cultivated areas is a significant step in our fight… pic.twitter.com/09Z5aGP7s8 — N.Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) February 15, 2024

Earlier this month, in a proactive move against the persistent challenge of illegal poppy cultivation, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh chaired a meeting at the state Secretariat to discuss renewed strategies.



Also Read: Manipur: Security forces intensify war on drugs; 20 acres of poppy cultivation destroyed

The Chief Minister took to microblogging site X to announce the significant initiative aimed at tackling the menace of drug cultivation head-on.

The meeting, attended by key stakeholders including the Chief Secretary, Manipur Police Department, NCB, NAB, Forest Department, MARSAC, and Forensic Science, underscored the state government's resolute commitment to eradicating the scourge of illegal poppy cultivation.

Expressing his firm stance on the matter, Chief Minister N Biren Singh stated the need for coordinated efforts and collaborative measures to effectively combat the issue. He reiterated the government's determination to completely uproot the drug menace from Manipur.