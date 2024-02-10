In a recent event, 52 passengers travelling to Imphal on an Air India flight found themselves stranded in Guwahati due to multiple delays on February 10.

As per sources, the the AI flight number AI889 was scheduled to depart from Guwahati at 10:25 AM, however, due to multiple delays in Delhi passengers were forced to be stationed at the Guwahati airport.

Notably, 52 passengers from Manipur including patients and international travellers and others who were heading back to Manipur had to bear the pain.



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The passengers were informed that a flight from Guwahati would be arranged from Guwahati the next day that is on Feb 11, 2024. However, the Air India office is not giving any assurance for light arrangements for tomorrow.

Passengers are still waiting for a solution at Guwahati Airport and seeking a solution which is to arrange a flight for tomorrow.