Manipur: 53 acres of illegal poppy destroyed in major operation in Kangpokpi Reserve Forest

Security forces, in coordination with the Kangpokpi Forest Division, destroyed extensive illegal poppy cultivation spread across the Phailengkot–Makhan hill ranges under the Koubru Reserve Forest in Kangpokpi district of Manipur.

The operation, carried out on Wednesday, November 19, targeted six locations where poppy was being cultivated on approximately 53 acres of forest land. According to officials, the coordinated action aims to curb the rising trend of illicit cultivation inside protected forest zones.

During the crackdown, security personnel also demolished seven makeshift farm huts used by cultivators. Additionally, 35 packets of salt, reportedly used for processing and sustaining the poppy plantations, were recovered and destroyed on site.

Authorities said intensified surveillance and joint operations will continue in the region to prevent further encroachment and illegal cultivation within reserve forest areas.