In a successful operation, Manipur Police on March 4 rescued one 55-year-old individual along with his vehicle who was abducted by some unknown miscreants from Imphal East on March 2.

Upon receiving the missing report, Manipur Police immediately launched search operations and later rescued the abducted person along with his vehicle from Napetpalli area.

As per preliminary reports, pne Lukhram Bikram Singh alias Kuthan, 40 years of Khurai Ningthoubung Leikai was arrested in connection with the case and further remanded into police custody by the Duty Magistrate.



Amid ongoing search operations and Naka checking, war-like stores including firearms, explosives, and ammunition were seized in the vicinity of Elora Hotel in Moreh, Manipur. The operation, launched on March 1st based on precise intelligence inputs, yielded a substantial haul of illicit weapons and munitions.

Among the items recovered were a One Point 38 Pistol, Ten Improvised Explosive Devices (Country Made), Three Grenades, and various types of ammunition, underscoring the gravity of the threat posed by such illicit arms proliferation.

The recovered weapons and ammunition were promptly handed over to the local police authorities for further investigation and appropriate action.

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