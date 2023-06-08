The Zomi Students' Federation has made allegations of escalating violence in Manipur, with more than 6 Zomi-Kuki tribals reported dead, over 10 injured, 56 villages burnt, and 20 churches torched since the recent visit of the Union Home Minister. The organization claims that these atrocities were committed by Manipur state forces, despite the government's call for peace and reconciliation.

The Zomi Students' Federation points fingers at Meitei radical groups, specifically Arambai Tenggol and Meitei Leepun, as well as secessionist militants who are allegedly aided and abetted by Manipur police commandos. This ongoing military aggression against Zomi-Kuki villages has caused widespread fear and displacement among the affected communities.

The gravity of the situation is further compounded by the eight-point resolution adopted at the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) Convention held on June 7, 2023. The resolution refers to the conflict as the "Manipur national war," raising concerns about the conflation of Manipur state as an agency advancing Meitei interests. Such terminology and intentions indicate a disturbing call for a total armed offensive against a particular ethnic group, undermining the peace efforts initiated by the Union Home Minister.

In an attempt to rationalize their actions, the convention introduces the notion of "narco-terrorism" as a pretext for state-sponsored ethnic violence, alleging connections between the Zomi-Kuki tribal people and the illegal drug trade concentrated in the Meitei Valley districts. However, independent media reports and statements from Chief of Defence Staff Pu Anil Chauhan emphasize that the violence in Manipur is unrelated to insurgency, and claims of "external aggression" are misguided.

The COCOMI Convention also defied the Home Minister's peace initiative by resolving not to submit looted guns and ammunition to the government. This decision raises questions about the possession and knowledge of such weapons within COCOMI and highlights concerns regarding the formation of the Special Village Force, which seeks state-issued arms. The resolution further calls for the approval and release of pending gun licenses.

The alarming tone and content of the resolution indicate an imminent threat of large-scale armed aggression. In response, the Zomi Students' Federation demands immediate intervention by the Central government and its forces to prevent the execution of violent plans that could jeopardize the lives and well-being of Indian citizens belonging to the Zomi-Kuki tribal groups. The organization also calls for decisive action against COCOMI and sister organizations involved in the convention.