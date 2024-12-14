In a significant anti-drug operation, a combined team comprising Churachandpur Police, the 36 Assam Rifles, Churachandpur Forest Division, and the Narcotics and Affairs of Border (NAB) successfully destroyed approximately 5.7 acres of illicit poppy cultivation in the Thinghangjang area under Tuibuong Sub-division.

The joint operation is being lauded as a commendable step in curbing illegal drug cultivation and trafficking in the region.

Authorities reiterated their commitment to eradicating such activities, emphasizing the need for continued vigilance and coordinated efforts to uphold law and order while promoting sustainable development in affected areas.

Earlier on December 13, Manipur's Ukhrul District Police, Forest Department, 18 Assam Rifles, and the district administration of the state launched a joint operation destructing 110 acres of illegal poppy plantation in the Khamasom hill ranges.



Also Read: Manipur: Joint operation dismantles 110 acres of illegal poppy plantation in Ukhrul

The combined team also burned down eight huts that were found in the fields under the Ukhrul PS jurisdiction. An FIR has been registered for further investigation.

The operation comes as the Manipur police have made relentless efforts to fight against poppy cultivation.

Lauding the efforts of the security personnel, Chief Minister N. Biren Singh took to his official X handle and gave a shoutout to the entire team for their tireless commitment against drug trafficking and illegal poppy cultivation.

He stated, "A huge shoutout to the entire team and the @official_dgar for their tireless commitment in combating this menace during this trying time. Your hard work and determination are making a significant difference in safeguarding our future."

This achievement underscores the collaborative approach of law enforcement and local authorities in combating the growing menace of illegal drug production in Manipur.