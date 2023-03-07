The weeklong celebration of the 5th Jan Aushadi Diwas in Manipur concluded on March 7, 2023, with a ceremony held at Hotel Classic Grande Chingmeirong Imphal East. The event was organized by the Department of Health and was attended by several dignitaries, including the Health Minister of Manipur, Dr. Sapam Ranjan Singh.

During the ceremony, Dr. Ranjan stated that both the center and state governments of Manipur are making their best efforts to reduce out-of-pocket expenses on treatment by launching various health-related schemes. He highlighted that the government is giving priority to promoting a healthy society and is concerned about reducing the burden of healthcare expenses on the people. The government is also focused on early diagnosis of illnesses, and to that end, it has launched various schemes such as Chief Minister gi Hakshel gi Tengbang, Chief Minister's Health for All, and Menstrual Hygiene.

Dr. Ranjan also spoke about the success of the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi (PMBJP) scheme, which has helped to reduce the expenses of medication significantly. He informed that due to a lack of awareness, people in the state had previously hesitated to use generic medicine. However, the total sale of generic drugs has increased drastically in the last few months, with total sales rising from 26 lakhs in September 2022 to 52 lakhs in January 2023. He urged people to put more dedication into promoting the PMBJP scheme so that every patient can benefit from it.

As a part of the programme, appreciation certificates were distributed to those who contributed their best in promoting PMBJP. The event was also attended by additional chief secretary of Health and Family Welfare, V. Vumlunmang; director of Health, Dr. Kh. Sasheekumar Mangnang; director of Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences, and state mission director of National Health Mission Manipur, Dr. Somorjit Ningombam.

The success of the PMBJP scheme in Manipur is a significant achievement, as it has helped to reduce healthcare expenses and provide affordable medication to the people. With the continued efforts of the government and the support of the people, Manipur can become a model for other states in India in providing affordable healthcare to its citizens.