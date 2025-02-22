The security situation in Manipur remained tense yet under control over the last 24 hours as security forces intensified search operations and area domination across vulnerable hill and valley districts.

A .303 rifle with a magazine, a CMG with a magazine, ten live rounds of .303 rifle ammunition, and sixteen CMG rounds (including six misfire rounds) were recovered from the Ibudou Koubru Laibung temple area.

Security personnel discovered and neutralized several Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) in Maojang village near H. Munnom Village under MRH-PS. These included four explosive devices ranging from 4 kg to 22 kg, all equipped with detonators. The IEDs, deemed unstable, were safely destroyed on-site by a Bomb Disposal (BD) team.

In response to Manipur Governor’s February 20 appeal urging the surrender of illegal arms, multiple weapons were voluntarily handed over to authorities:

A .303 rifle with a magazine, 13 rounds of .303 ammunition, bulletproof vests, BP plates, and helmets were surrendered at SP Kakching.

Kangpokpi District: A looted tear gas gun was submitted at OC G. Saparmeina PS.

Kakching Wairi Area: Security forces recovered a significant cache, including INSAS rifles, shotguns, pistols, hand grenades, live rounds of various calibers, communication equipment, and body armor.

Security operations led to the arrest of six cadres belonging to the proscribed Kangleipak Communist Party (KCP) (Ibungo Ngangom) faction from Koutruk Makha Leikai Churrh under Lamshang PS in Imphal West District. Those arrested include:

Shirimayum Suraj Sharma alias Lion (21)

Nutum Leishemba alias Pari (25)

Ningthoukhongjam Khedasana alias Naoba (29)

Senjam Yaiphaba alias Malan (19)

Laishram Leishemba alias Malem (26)

Laishram Kenedy alias Thouna (32)

Additionally, two active members of the G5 Organization were apprehended in Imphal East District for extorting truck drivers transporting sand in the Sekmai, Irilbung, Koirengei, and Patsoi areas. The accused, identified as Ningthoujam Yamba Singh (43) and Usham Netaji Singh (35), were found in possession of a four-wheeler, mobile phones, wallets, identity documents, and cash.



To ensure uninterrupted movement of essential goods, authorities facilitated the passage of 369 and 225 vehicles along National Highways NH-2 and NH-37, respectively, under strict security escort. Moreover, 110 checkpoints were set up across various districts, ensuring no violations were recorded during security inspections.



Authorities urged the public to refrain from spreading or believing in unverified videos and rumors. A designated helpline (9233522822) has been provided for verification of any circulating information. Citizens were also reminded to return looted arms and explosives to the nearest police station or security forces.