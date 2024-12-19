In a major operation spanning over three days, a joint team comprising Manipur Police, CRPF, Forest officials, and the District administration successfully destroyed 63 acres of illegal poppy cultivation in the Kangpokpi district.

The operation targeted poppy fields in Langka, Bileijang, and Makui, with the team dismantling 20 acres in Langka, 18 acres in Bileijang, and 25 acres in Makui.



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The crackdown is part of ongoing efforts to combat the illegal drug trade and its devastating impact on the region.

An FIR has been filed to initiate further investigations into the matter, with authorities vowing to pursue all leads to identify and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This significant destruction of illicit crops sends a clear message that the authorities are committed to eradicating illegal poppy cultivation and combating the growing drug menace in Manipur.