Security forces conducted extensive search operations and area domination in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts in Manipur.

A total of 123 checkpoints were established across various districts, resulting in the detention of 66 individuals for violations.

Additionally, the movement of 255 vehicles carrying essential items along NH-2 was ensured.

Strict security measures have been implemented in all vulnerable locations, and security convoys are provided in sensitive areas to ensure the free and safe passage of vehicles.

Also read: 73 detained during search operation by security forces in Manipur