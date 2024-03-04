Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday told the assembly that 6,746 illegal Myanmarese nationals have been detected in the state from May 3, 2023, to February 27 this year.

The chief minister said 259 Myanmarese were "pushed back" to their native place after biometric data collection, while the rest are being housed in temporary shelters to prevent them from mixing with the general public.

Singh informed the House that a reconciliation team, chaired by D Gangmei of the Hill Areas Committee, has been established to initiate talks with MLAs who skipped the session.



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Singh emphasised the importance of resolving the crisis promptly to restore peace and harmony in the state.

Responding to a calling attention motion, Singh appealed to various groups not to collect donations or taxes from commuters along major roads and national highways under the pretext of crisis. He also mentioned that ex gratia payments have been distributed to 114 people, with the remaining pending verification.

He also addressed the challenges faced by internally displaced persons (IDPs) due to ongoing violence, stating that 320 relief camps have been set up to provide basic needs.