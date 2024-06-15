In an extensive effort to bolster security and maintain order, security forces have conducted rigorous search operations and area domination activities across the fringe and vulnerable regions of Manipur's hill and valley districts. These measures are part of a broader strategy to ensure the safety of residents and facilitate the smooth transit of essential goods.

As part of this initiative, the movement of 232 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highway 2 (NH-2) has been secured. To safeguard this movement, strict security protocols have been enforced at all vulnerable points, and a security convoy has been deployed along sensitive stretches of the highway to guarantee free and safe passage for these vehicles.

In addition to these efforts, a total of 124 Nakas (checkpoints) have been established across various districts in both hill and valley regions. These checkpoints are crucial in maintaining law and order, and as a result, police have detained 68 individuals for violations of security measures across the state.

These intensified operations and security measures underscore the commitment of the authorities to ensure stability and safety in Manipur, especially in its most vulnerable areas.

Also read: Manipur: 66 detained during search operation by security forces