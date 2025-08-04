Manipur: 69 weapons, 16 IEDs seized during counter-insurgency operations across state, 15 active cadres arrested

In a major crackdown on insurgent activity, security forces have successfully concluded a week-long series of coordinated counter-insurgency operations across multiple districts in Manipur. The joint operations were carried out between July 29 and August 4, involving units of the Indian Army and Assam Rifles, in close synergy with the Manipur Police and other intelligence agencies.



The comprehensive operations spanned across the districts of Bishnupur, Churachandpur, Thoubal, Imphal West, and Imphal East, leading to the apprehension of 15 active insurgent cadres affiliated with various valley- and hill-based militant groups.



A significant cache of arms and ammunition was seized during the operations, including 69 weapons, 16 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs), grenades, radio communication sets, and other war-like stores. Among the recovered items were looted service weapons, country-made firearms, and highly volatile explosives capable of inflicting large-scale damage.



Key recoveries and arrests were made from dense forested and high-risk zones such as Dampi Ridge, Tollen, and K Geljang in Churachandpur, as well as from locations in Imphal East and West. Notably, several high-value targets were apprehended, including self-styled leaders of proscribed groups such as KCP, PREPAK, KYKL, and UNLF-P.