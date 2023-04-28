The Manipur police detained as many as seven members of the Hmar Students' Association on April 28.

As per reports, the members have been detained for allegedly supporting a bandh in the Churachandpur District on April 28, 2023, from 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM, in protest against the government's land survey and demolition of churches.

Earlier on April 28, the proposed Open Gym at PT Sports Complex in Churachandpur, which was scheduled to be inaugurated by Chief Minister N. Biren Singh on April 28, was partially burned by some unknown miscreant. However, the district police intervened quickly and controlled people in the area.

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The incident occurred while the chief minister's visit to Churachandpur district for the inauguration of the Open Gym at PT Sports Complex New Lamka was already confirmed. The inauguration program is expected to be held at the Sadbhavna Mandap in New Lamka.

Meanwhile, the district magistrate (DM) of Churachandpur has clamped indefinite prohibitory orders under 144 CrPC in Churachandpur district ahead of CM Biren Singh's visit.

A report has been received from the Superintendent of Police, Churachandpur that there is the likelihood of a breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquillity and grave danger to humans Into and properties within the revenue jurisdiction of Churachandpur District.