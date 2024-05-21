To maintain law and order in the state, a total of 124 Nakas (checkpoints) have been installed across various districts of Manipur encompassing both hill and valley regions. The extensive security operation led to the detention of 79 individuals linked to various violations across the state.

The heightened security measures included rigorous search operations and area domination by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of both hill and valley districts. These operations aim to curb unlawful activities and ensure the safety of residents.

In addition to the detentions, significant arms and ammunition were recovered during the searches. Items seized from the Sabungkhok Khunao-Twichin ridge in Imphal East District included three improvised long-range mortars (pompi), one .303 rifle, two 12-bore guns, 25 live rounds of ammunition, one Chinese radio set, and two No. 36 hand grenades without detonators.

The movement of essential goods was also a focal point of the security efforts. Security forces ensured the safe passage of 100 and 208 vehicles carrying essential items along National Highways NH-37 and NH-2, respectively. Strict security protocols and convoy escorts were implemented along sensitive stretches to guarantee the free and safe movement of these vehicles.