Security forces of Manipur executed a sequence of coordinated actions throughout the state from May 15 to May 16, 2025. Leveraging intelligence-led strategies, these operations focused on insurgent factions implicated in extortion and recruitment, culminating in the detention of numerous operatives. Noteworthy among those apprehended were individuals associated with banned groups such as the KCP (PWG), PREPAK (Pro), UNLF (P), and the Chin Kuki National Defence Force (CKNDF), representing a crucial advancement in the ongoing security initiatives in the region.

On May 16, within the Imphal West District, security personnel captured Ningthoukhongjam Malemnganba Meitei, an active figure within KCP (PWG). Meitei, suspected of participating in extortion schemes, was arrested at Sagolsem Lampak, Langthabal Kunja Mayai Leikai. During this operation, authorities confiscated a mobile phone alongside a black side bag containing ₹720. This incident highlights the commitment of law enforcement to diminish financial crimes associated with militant activities.

Additional arrests on the same day in the Imphal East District involved two operatives from KCP (PWG), namely Lambalmayum Bobo Meetei and Yumnam Chandra Meetei. They were detained in the Yourbung and Sawombung locales under the jurisdiction of Lamlai Police Station, reportedly for extortion. The recovery included two mobile phones, two Aadhaar cards, and ₹2,780, illuminating the financial underpinnings supporting these militant operations.

In a separate initiative in Imphal East, an operative of PREPAK (Pro), Oinam Milan Singh, faced arrest under allegations of extortion and issuing threats. Singh was found with a vehicle and two mobile phones, reflecting the varied strategies insurgents employ to maintain influence and extract resources in the area.

Moreover, operations targeted the Chin Kuki National Defence Force (CKNDF), leading to the arrest of Thongkhohou Touthang in the Churachandpur District on May 15. Accused of recruiting local youth for armed insurgency and facilitating cross-border activities, Touthang's detention signifies a notable setback for the group's recruitment efforts. One mobile phone and a SIM card were also seized in this operation.

The enforcement campaign extended to Thoubal District, where Hijam Jiten, an operative of UNLF (P), was apprehended for extorting funds from educational establishments. The police recovered a two-wheeler and a mobile phone during this operation, illustrating the expansive targets for funding by insurgents.

In Bishnupur District, Ningthoujam Abungte Singh, linked to PREPAK (Pro), was arrested on suspicion of recruiting youth for operations in Myanmar. This arrest is critical in disrupting the pipeline that fuels the insurgency's manpower. Authorities seized a mobile phone, reinforcing the narrative that technology is integral to these operations.