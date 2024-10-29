Manipur Police arrested eight members of the banned outfit United Liberation Front of Manipur (Pambei) and seized arms and ammunition from their possession in Thoubal district, an official statement said on Tuesday.

The UNLF (P) members were arrested on Monday for threatening people and restraining the land demarcation process in Thoubal district, it said.

Three AK 47 rifle, two AK 56 rifle, one M-16 rifle, one 9mm pistol, 147 AK 47 live round ammunition, 20 M-16 live round ammunition, 25 of 9 mm live round ammunition, sixteen mobile handsets and one SUV were seized from their possession, the statement said.



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Meanwhile, a hand grenade was found at the gates of GP Women's College, located less than 100 metres from the Raj Bhavan here, on Monday morning, police said.

The incident triggered panic among passersby.

Police, after being informed about the presence of the grenade, cordoned off the area, an officer said.