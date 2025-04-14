Governor of Manipur, Ajay Kumar Bhalla, today graced the solemn occasion of the 81st Anniversary of Flag Hoisting Day at the Indian National Army (INA) Martyr’s Memorial Complex, Moirang, located in Bishnupur District.

The event paid tribute to one of the most stirring chapters in India’s freedom struggle, when the INA first hoisted the Indian tricolour on liberated Indian soil in 1944 under the leadership of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose.

To mark the occasion, the Governor offered floral tributes to the statue of Netaji at the memorial and visited the INA Museum, which houses artifacts, documents, and memorabilia related to the INA’s campaign and its heroic contributions to India’s independence.

In his address, Governor Bhalla expressed deep patriotic pride and reverence, stating, “It is a moment of profound honour to stand on the very ground where India’s national flag was first unfurled by the INA on liberated land. This act was not just symbolic—it was a declaration of a nation's burning desire to be free.”



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He highlighted Moirang’s pivotal role in the freedom movement and reflected on the enduring inspiration drawn from the INA’s bravery.

“The INA fought not through diplomacy but through sheer determination and action, and though their presence in Moirang was brief, the legacy they left behind continues to ignite the flame of patriotism across generations,” the Governor said.

The event witnessed the presence of several dignitaries, including MLA Thongam Shanti Singh, Lt. General (Retd.) K. Himalay Singh, Maj. General (Retd.) J.S. Nanda, Maj. General S.S. Kartikeya, Brigadier Neeraj Sharma, DY IGAR (South), M. Joy Singh, IAS, and senior officials, ex-servicemen, and members of the public.

The gathering paid heartfelt homage to the heroes of the INA and reaffirmed their collective commitment to the ideals of freedom, unity, and national pride.

The Flag Hoisting Day commemoration continues to serve as a poignant reminder of Netaji’s vision, the sacrifices of the INA soldiers, and Moirang’s enduring place in the tapestry of India’s independence movement.