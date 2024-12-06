Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh announced that a joint team of the Senapati Forest Department, Executive Magistrate, and Senapati Police, led by SDPO Senapati, carried out a coordinated operation to eradicate poppy cultivation in the Makuilongdi forest area under Senapati Police Station.

The operation, which targeted approximately 8.6 acres of poppy fields in the flowering stage, successfully destroyed the illicit crops.

A case has been registered at Senapati Police Station for further investigations into the matter.

The chief minister commended the team for their proactive efforts in combating this critical issue, highlighting that such activities not only harm the environment but also destabilize the social fabric of communities.



Taking to his official X handle, CM Biren Singh stated, "The poppy plants, which were found to be in the initial stage of flowering, have been destroyed and a case has been registered at Senapati Police Station for further investigation."

I appreciate the combined team of Forest Department, Police, and District Administration of Senapati for successfully destroying 8.6 acres of poppy fields along the border of the Makuilongdi jungle, Senapati District, today. The poppy plants, which were found to be in the initial… pic.twitter.com/b9qSwR2DeH — N. Biren Singh (@NBirenSingh) December 5, 2024

The action is part of Manipur's ongoing war on drugs and environmental conservation efforts.