In Manipur, stringent measures have been implemented to uphold law and order, particularly concerning the movement of individuals and essential goods. A comprehensive network of 130 Nakas/Checkpoints has been strategically positioned across various districts, encompassing both the hill and valley regions. These checkpoints serve as crucial points for monitoring and enforcing regulations.

The vigilance of the police has resulted in the detention of 96 individuals across different districts for various violations. These detentions underscore the authorities' commitment to maintaining order and adherence to established protocols.

Furthermore, security forces have undertaken extensive search operations and area domination exercises in the peripheries and vulnerable zones of both hill and valley districts. These proactive measures aim to preempt any potential threats and ensure the safety and security of residents.

Particular attention has been directed towards facilitating the smooth transit of essential goods, especially along key transportation routes such as NH-37 and NH-2. A total of 183 vehicles carrying vital supplies have been meticulously escorted along NH-37, while an additional 198 vehicles have been safeguarded along NH-2. These efforts are pivotal in guaranteeing uninterrupted access to essential items for the populace.

In line with these endeavors, stringent security protocols have been implemented in vulnerable areas, with security convoys deployed along sensitive stretches. This proactive approach not only deters potential disruptions but also fosters an environment conducive to the free and safe movement of vehicles, bolstering the overall resilience of the region's logistics network.

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