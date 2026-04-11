Manipur a ‘Mini India’, says CM Yumnam Khemchand Singh during Senapati visit

Describing Manipur as a “Mini India” with its diverse communities living together, Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh stressed the need for inclusive development to ensure unity and peace across the state.

During his visit to the Senapati district, Singh interacted with civil society organisations of the Naga-majority regions and thanked the people of Senapati, Mao and Kangpokpi for their support in the government’s efforts to restore peace. He noted that the region has shown resilience and cooperation during challenging times.

The Chief Minister’s journey to Senapati was marked by logistical changes, as inclement weather forced him to travel by road instead of helicopter. This also made him the first Chief Minister to reach Senapati via Kangpokpi after assuming office.

Highlighting development priorities, Singh unveiled several projects, including plans for an agricultural and economic transportation hub. He also attended a reception organised by civil society groups, where he reiterated the importance of balanced regional growth.

“The territorial integrity of Manipur has been safeguarded by the 36 communities inhabiting the state since time immemorial. Thus, Manipur is considered a Mini India,” Singh said, adding that true progress can only be achieved when all districts develop alongside the capital.

Invoking the vision of former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee for the Northeast, Singh emphasised that the region’s advancement is integral to the country’s overall development.

He also announced that a proposal by the Naga People’s Organisation for setting up a medical college in Senapati would be placed before the state cabinet. Additionally, the Chief Minister revealed plans for multiple infrastructure initiatives, including district agricultural and economic transportation hubs, a multi-purpose centre, and the development of 75 Primary Health Centres.

As part of his visit, Singh laid foundation stones for 69 Anganwadi centres, floodlighting projects at Senapati Public Turf Ground, and various community infrastructure works, including schools and water reservoirs.

On his return journey, Singh stopped at the residence of MLA Kahkhollet Kipgen in Hengbung, Kangpokpi district, where he reviewed ongoing development works and assured continued government support.

The visit underscores the state government’s renewed push for inclusive growth and infrastructure development across Manipur’s hill districts.