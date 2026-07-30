Manipur Aadhaar enrolment reaches 88%, child registration remains low

Aadhaar enrolment in Manipur has reached around 87–88 per cent, though registration among children in the 0–5 years age group remains comparatively low, officials said on July 30.

The update was shared by Manipur Commissioner-cum-Secretary (Home) N Ashok Kumar during the inauguration of the state’s first state-of-the-art Aadhaar Seva Kendra (ASK) in Imphal.

Describing the launch of the facility as a significant milestone, Kumar thanked the UIDAI Regional Office in Guwahati for establishing the Aadhaar Seva Kendra in the state capital.

He said the Manipur Home Department had been pursuing the proposal for the facility for several years and expressed satisfaction that the initiative had finally materialised.

Highlighting the importance of Aadhaar as a key identity document, Kumar said the state government was working to improve enrolment among young children.

“While Aadhaar enrolment in Manipur has reached around 87–88 per cent, enrolment among children in the 0–5 years age group remains comparatively low,” he said.

The state government, in coordination with the Social Welfare Department, Health Department, hospitals and the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), is taking steps to increase Aadhaar enrolment among children, he added.

Kumar urged residents to make full use of the newly inaugurated Aadhaar Seva Kendra and also avail Aadhaar-related services through Deputy Commissioners’ offices and other authorised enrolment centres operating across Manipur.

The new Aadhaar Seva Kendra is expected to improve access to enrolment, demographic updates and other Aadhaar-related services while strengthening the state’s identity-service infrastructure.