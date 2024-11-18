The body of a 25-year-old woman believed to be the sixth victim from a family of six abducted by armed militants on November 11 in Jiribam, Manipur, was discovered floating in the Barak River in Cachar, Assam.

Authorities suspect the victim was part of the abducted family whose tragic fate has drawn widespread condemnation and intensified protests across the region. The family’s abduction and subsequent murders have been linked to the ongoing ethnic violence and lawlessness plaguing Manipur.

The incident has added to the growing sense of fear and frustration among residents, with many questioning the government's ability to provide safety and justice. Law enforcement agencies from both Manipur and Assam are collaborating on the investigation to trace the perpetrators.



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Protests led by various civil society groups, including the Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI), have intensified, with demonstrators demanding immediate action against the culprits and justice for the victims.

The discovery of the woman’s body is expected to further escalate tensions in the already volatile region.

As the investigation progresses, the authorities face increasing pressure to ensure accountability and restore public confidence in the state's ability to maintain law and order.