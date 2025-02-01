Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh expressed his joy on social media platform X over the successful completion of the RCC bridge over the Irang River, marking a significant achievement in the state's infrastructure development.



The newly constructed Reinforced Cement Concrete (RCC) bridge replaces the old bailey bridge, which collapsed due to severe floods on May 12, 2022, disrupting the Imphal-Jiribam highway (NH-37)—one of Manipur’s most crucial lifelines.



This project stands as a testament to the state government’s commitment to enhancing connectivity and strengthening road infrastructure.



Alongside the Makru and Barak bridges, also completed on NH-37, the Irang bridge is set to revolutionize transportation, boost trade, facilitate travel and tourism, and accelerate economic growth in the region.