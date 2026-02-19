Manipur: ACS (Transport) reviews multi-level parking, ISBT operations in Imphal

Anurag Bajpai, Additional Chief Secretary (Transport & TCI), inspected the readiness of Imphal’s first Multi-Level Parking facility at Nagamapal, the basement parking of Ema Keithel, and a proposed site for E-rickshaw parking near Ema Keithel-1.

During the inspection, officials briefed him on the operational aspects of the Multi-Level Parking facility, including capacity for two-wheelers and four-wheelers, power backup, maintenance provisions, and expected timelines for completion. He directed the concerned authorities to complete the remaining work, install proper public signage, and make the facility ready for inauguration by the end of March 2026. He also advised construction of a waiting shed for users and called for submission of a feasibility report for a second Multi-Level Parking site at Nagamapal.

At the basement parking of Ema Keithel-1, which was found closed, directions were issued to ensure that the space is opened, cleaned, properly lit, and made operational by the end of March.

The team also inspected a proposed site for E-rickshaw parking near Nagamapal to help ease congestion in the area, with instructions to develop a proposal at the earliest.

Later, the Additional Chief Secretary visited the Inter-State Bus Terminus (ISBT) Imphal, in Manipur which resumed operations on January 22, 2026. He reviewed facilities including toilets and water supply, and advised maintaining cleanliness within the premises. Officials were also directed to regulate staff vehicle parking inside the campus and intensify enforcement drives against traffic violations in coordination with the Traffic Department.