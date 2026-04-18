Manipur: Active KYKL (SOREPA) cadre held near Moreh, Myanmar currency seized

Security forces arrested an active cadre of the proscribed outfit KYKL (SOREPA) during an operation carried out along the Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur’s Tengnoupal district on Friday, April 17.



The arrested individual has been identified as Phanjoubam Muhindro, a resident of Andro No. 3, Khuman Leikai in Imphal East district. He was detained from the general area between Border Pillar (BP) 76 and BP 77, located near the Indo-Myanmar Friendship Bridge under the jurisdiction of Moreh Police Station.



According to officials, the operation was conducted based on specific intelligence inputs regarding the movement of insurgent elements in the border area. During the search, security personnel recovered two mobile phones and Myanmar currency amounting to 20,500 Kyats from his possession.



Authorities stated that the arrested cadre is suspected to be involved in activities linked to the banned insurgent group. Further investigation is underway to ascertain his role and possible links within the network.



Security forces continue to maintain heightened vigilance along the Indo-Myanmar border to curb cross-border insurgent activities and ensure stability in the region.